The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads Monday, although the frigid weather and treacherous road conditions has likely prevented some sick people from being tested and delayed the reporting of positive results to the state.
The Victoria County Public Health Department did not post a COVID-19 report Monday because of intermittent internet access and dangerous road conditions making it difficult for department staff to report to work, according to the office. Victoria County’s COVID-19 numbers are current as of Saturday.
No new deaths were reported in the region.
On Sunday, 93 COVID-19 patients occupied 14% of 665 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, the first time in weeks that COVID-19 patients have occupied less than 15% of the region’s total available beds. Gov. Greg Abbott has set the 15% hospitalization rate as the benchmark for determining whether bars can open and at what capacity restaurants and other retail businesses can operate. Currently, bars in Victoria County and other counties in the hospital region are not allowed to open, and restaurants can only serve 50% of their total listed occupancy. If Victoria's hospital region experiences seven consecutive days where the hospitalization rate stays below 15%, restaurants could serve 75% of their total listed capacity.
There were 313 empty hospital beds, and 665 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Feb. 15, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,732
|1,626
|15
|DeWitt
|1,838
|1,668
|56
|Goliad
|412
|386
|12
|Jackson
|1,567
|1,506
|28
|Lavaca
|2,173
|2,061
|68
|Matagorda
|3,046 (+18)
|2,786
|86
|Refugio
|602
|553
|17
|Victoria
|7,752
|7,032
|167
|Wharton
|3,632 (+12)
|3,358
|96
|9-County total
|22,754 (+30)
|20,976
|545
No Crossroads jails reported active COVID-19 infections among staff or inmates on Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.