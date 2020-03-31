Frost will donate $2 million to Texas nonprofits helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frost officials announced Tuesday.
The donations will be made in the regions where Frost has operations and will include $1 million distributed to nonprofits in Frost’s headquarters region of San Antonio. Frost’s Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston regions each will donate $200,000 to local charities that are helping with relief efforts, while the Austin and Permian Basin regions each will distribute $125,000 and the Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley and Victoria regions each will distribute $50,000 to nonprofits in their areas. Frost officials in each region have selected nonprofit agencies that are concentrated in health, human services, economic development, and arts and culture, according to a news release from the bank.
In addition, Frost will direct unrestricted operating grants totaling more than $600,000 to nonprofits working on pandemic-related relief efforts. Those funds will come from a group of discretionary trusts for which the bank serves as trustee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.