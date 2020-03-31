Frost will donate $2 million to Texas nonprofits helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frost officials announced Tuesday.

The donations will be made in the regions where Frost has operations and will include $1 million distributed to nonprofits in Frost’s headquarters region of San Antonio. Frost’s Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston regions each will donate $200,000 to local charities that are helping with relief efforts, while the Austin and Permian Basin regions each will distribute $125,000 and the Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley and Victoria regions each will distribute $50,000 to nonprofits in their areas. Frost officials in each region have selected nonprofit agencies that are concentrated in health, human services, economic development, and arts and culture, according to a news release from the bank.

In addition, Frost will direct unrestricted operating grants totaling more than $600,000 to nonprofits working on pandemic-related relief efforts. Those funds will come from a group of discretionary trusts for which the bank serves as trustee.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.