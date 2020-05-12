Jonathan Berry has been an avid gardener for years.
His abundant yard includes vegetable gardens, herb gardens, native plant gardens, a tropical garden and more. There are about 20 fruit trees or shrubs on his property and he has plans in place to start a pollinator garden soon.
“I grow everything under the sun,” said Berry, 34. “And it’s only been more and more right now.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic led people to stay indoors, practice social distancing and take precautions to limit spread of the virus, many residents, such as Berry, have turned to gardening as a way to stay productive or enjoy a calming activity to ease feelings of stress and uncertainty.
“Considering how bad this virus is, gardening is one good thing that’s come from COVID-19,” said John Fossati, owner of Four Seasons Garden Center. “People are going out into nature and starting to garden, and hopefully that continues even after the pandemic is gone.”
Spring is always the busiest season at Four Seasons Garden Center, Fossati said. This year, with people spending more time at home and “becoming a little stir crazy,” COVID-19 hasn’t led to a drop in sales, he said.
“People began looking around at their backyards or the nature around them and began saying, ‘Let’s plant a garden,’” he said. “We started noticing how much busier we were from previous years.”
Vegetables and fruit trees were among products that began flying out the door, he said. Because nurseries were deemed an essential business by Gov. Greg Abbott, the business was fortunate that it never had to close, he said.
Further, as opposed to some businesses that have been forced to turn to layoffs because of losses in revenue, Four Seasons has even hired a few employees since the pandemic began.
“It has definitely been favorable for this industry, and it’s so positive for the community,” Fossati said. “I’m very, very grateful.”
Berry bought his home about three years ago specifically because of its yard, which is almost a quarter-of-an-acre in size. A self-employed cosmetologist who is often fully booked, he has acquired many plants since buying the house that have been waiting to be planted.
Because the virus forced him to stop working in mid-March, the downtime has allowed him an opportunity to plant those plants, work on his garden and do yoga, which he said have been his “saving graces.”
Renken’s Nursery hasn’t had as busy of a spring season as in years past, said owner Dina Krenek. But, she said, it’s clear gardening has become an outlet for people during the pandemic. When cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the area, she said, people seemed to jump into survival mode. Vegetable sales, for example, “went crazy.”
“We sold more vegetables this year than ever,” she said. “People must’ve thought, ‘If I can’t buy it at H-E-B, I’ll just grow it!’”
Berry said his severe anxiety caused him to have panic attacks almost every day during the first few weeks of the pandemic. When he would get into that mode of anxiety, he said, it was impossible to breathe and believe everything would be fine.
When he read about other countries experiencing food shortages, he said he starting planting corn, tomatoes, “everything I had.”
“You are in flight or fight mode, and it’s terrifying,” he said. “The only thing that would bring me out of those panic attacks was yoga or gardening.”
After the survival mode fear died down, gardening remained a great way for people to stay productive, pick up a new hobby or enjoy a relaxing activity during the pandemic, Krenek said, especially because many residents are finding themselves in new territory.
“Maybe they have their kids at home during the day and they don’t normally, or they’ve had to cancel travel plans to stay at home, or just want to get a break from looking at a screen,” she said.
“And how wonderful to see those people then look to their backyard and think, ‘Let’s fix this up and plant some flowers,’” she continued. “Finding a way to stay safe but do this positive activity outside.”
Because of the free time the pandemic has created, Berry has been able to extend his joy of gardening to others. He said he’s received calls from friends and even acquaintances on social media saying, “I think I need to start a garden,” so he’s begun giving advice and encouraging others to start growing.
Even as life begins to return to a new normal, Fossati said he hopes the desire that residents have found to garden remains.
“I think since people have gotten into something so positive during this time, they’ll want to stay in their yard and garden even after this ends,” he said. “I hope that they do.”
