Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity provides breakfast to Solid Waste staff

Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity provided breakfast to City of Victoria Solid Waste staff May 14 as a way of saying thank you for their hard work. Solid Waste staff has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including during the “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order, to provide essential services such as collecting garbage and recycling, picking up brush and yard waste, mowing city-owned rights of way and picking up litter. The department has been waiving overage fees for bulky pickups and out-of-cycle brush collections during the pandemic, and demand for these services has increased greatly during this time.
Habitat for Humanity launched the Building Hope for Heroes campaign to provide meals to the front line workers who keep our community running amid social distancing measures. To donate to the campaign or volunteer to deliver a meal, visit goldencrescenthabitat.org.
