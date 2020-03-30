Covid-19
Goliad County discovered its first person to have the new coronavirus, officials announced Monday morning.

That person, whose name, age and gender are unavailable, has been confirmed to have the virus, said County Judge Mike Bennett on Monday.

Bennett said several people who may have the disease also are under observation.

Officials with Goliad County Emergency Medical Service are working with the Victoria County Public Health Department to complete a contact tracing investigation, Bennett said.

It's also unclear how the infected person came in contact with the disease, Bennett said, adding he was unsure whether that person had contracted the virus inside Goliad County.

Although a disaster declaration has been signed for Goliad County, no orders prohibiting gatherings has been issued, Bennett said.

A disaster declaration is in place for the City of Goliad and gatherings of  more than 10 people are prohibited.

"I'm pleased that we only have one case," Bennett said.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

