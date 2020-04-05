A Goliad County father and son are in a San Patricio County hospital with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and are listed in serious condition, a county official said Sunday.
The two Berclair residents received positive test results for the disease on Sunday morning.
Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County’s emergency management coordinator, said the father contracted the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, while recovering from surgery at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
Schulze said the father was recovering from surgery at the hospital and was released March 28.
“He went home by private vehicle and called in sick Wednesday, April 1,” Schulze said.
Schulze said the son likely contracted the virus at home from his father.
The two were transported Wednesday to a medical facility in Beeville. During the weekend, they were sent to the San Patricio County hospital, where they’re currently receiving treatment.
Five other people were in self-quarantine Sunday after possible exposure to COVID-19 in Goliad County.
Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff, said there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak at Post Acute. Of those cases, 18 are Victoria County residents. The other seven people are residents of other counties.
Weinheimer would not release the counties of residence for those seven people.
The two new confirmed cases in Goliad County – along with nine in Victoria County, one in Calhoun County and two in Matagorda County – brought the count for the region to 122 on Sunday evening.
Calhoun County
One new positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Calhoun County on Sunday, bringing the county total to 12.
The news release reminded residents that the county is under a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. until further notice. The city of Port Lavaca has issued a stay-at-home order.
Matagorda County
Officials reported Sunday the COVID-19 death of a third resident, a man between the ages of 80 and 90, at Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, officials said.
Also on Sunday, officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to 41.
The two new patients, a woman between the ages of 65 and 70 and a woman between the ages 95 and 100, are receiving hospital care. Neither person has recently traveled to another area. County officials said the virus has spread throughout the community.
Positive cases have been identified in Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing.
County officials issued a mandatory shelter-in-place order Thursday.
“We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive cases,” the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center said in a new released posted to its Facebook page. “We wish we could provide you with updated numbers from the negative and pending cases.”
The center encouraged county residents to call 211 for additional information about the virus.
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management received a report of one new positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The new case is a man between 20 and 30 years old who resides outside the city of Wharton. The details of the transmission of this case were unknown, officials said.
This brings the total positive COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 13.
“As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area,” according to a news release posted to the office’s Facebook page. “The executive orders issued by Gov. Abbott remain in effect statewide. The governor has ordered Texans to stay at home, only go out and about for essential work or to retrieve essential goods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.