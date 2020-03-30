The first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Goliad County, officials announced Monday morning.
That person's name, age and gender are unavailable, said County Judge Mike Bennett.
Bennett said several people who may have the disease also are under observation.
Officials with Goliad County Emergency Medical Service are working with the Victoria County Public Health Department to complete a contact tracing investigation, Bennett said.
It's also unclear how the patient came in contact with the disease, Bennett said, adding he was unsure whether that person had contracted the virus inside Goliad County.
Although a disaster declaration has been signed for Goliad County, no orders prohibiting gatherings has been issued, Bennett said.
A disaster declaration is in place for the City of Goliad and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
"I'm pleased that we only have one case," Bennett said.
