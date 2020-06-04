Lavaca County courthouse
Buy Now

A ‘Hope’ sign stands outside the Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville. The county reported its 18th case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

State public health officials mistakenly attributed a new case of COVID-19 to a Goliad County resident, the county’s judge said.

On Wednesday, state officials notified County Judge Mike Bennett that the county’s most recent case of COVID-19 should have been attributed to another county.

That case would have marked the county’s eighth infected person.

As of Thursday, seven residents had been infected with the new coronavirus, Bennett said.

Five of those people have recovered, and two are actively fighting the disease.

LAVACA COUNTY

Another case of COVID-19 was reported in Lavaca County on Thursday morning.

The patient is a resident of Shiner and contracted the disease through household spread, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

The resident is isolating at home, he said. State health officials would not confirm the age, gender or any other information about the patient, who is the county’s 18th resident to test positive for the coronavirus.

Of the 18 cases, one has died and state health officials have classified seven as recovered.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 41 37 3
Goliad 8 5 0
DeWitt 17 15 1
Jackson 19 16 1
Lavaca 18 7 1
Matagorda 71 46 5
Refugio 3 3 0
Victoria 170 144 7
Wharton 67 38 1
9-County total 414 311 19
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

Tags

Investigative & Environmental Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.