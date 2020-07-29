Goliad County is hosting a free walk-up COVID-19 testing site starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
The site will take place at the Goliad Municipal Auditorium, which is located at the Goliad Fairgrounds.
No appointment or doctor's note is required and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Preregistration is not required, but those wishing to register in advance can do so at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is coordinating the site with local officials, TDEM spokesman Seth Christensen said.
The tests offered at the site will be oral swabs produced by a company called Curative, which TDEM is using at most of its sites. Results have generally been taking 48 to 72 hours to come back.
TDEM sites are now operated by private contractors instead of the Texas Military Department. The state made this shift to save money and free up National Guard members for storm response and other local missions.
