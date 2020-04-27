Goliad County officials have discovered their seventh resident infected with the new coronavirus, the county judge said Monday.
That person remained under self-imposed isolation at home, said Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett.
Bennett also said another person who had previously been infected but had been listed as recovered was now being considered active again about two weeks after an initial positive test result.
That person who tested positive again for the new coronavirus was about to return to work.
Wharton County
Five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in Wharton County, according to a news release by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The office on Monday reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 36. The number of recovered cases now totals 20. No county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus.
"Everyone doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County," the news release read. "Keep up the good work."
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was announced Monday in Calhoun County.
The new case leaves a total of 30 total COVID-19 patients in the county. Fifteen of those patients have already recovered; 2 have died.
The declining number of new cases announced daily across the state led Gov. Greg Abbott to issue an order on Wednesday allowing non-essential surgeries and procedures to resume.
In spite of the order, Jason Anglin, CEO of Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, said, "We’re still looking at that."
He said the problem hospitals will face when trying to reopen surgeries is adequate supplies.
"We’ve got PPE for what we’re doing right now with COVID, and we have gowns for what we’re doing, but our supply of surgical gowns is pretty short," he said. "We’ve got to secure more before we can open up on the surgery side."
Anglin said he imagines the availability of supplies will increase as other businesses begin to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.