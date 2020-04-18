City and county of Goliad officials and residents remain in disagreement over the shelter-in-place order put in place by the Goliad mayor last week.
Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston signed an order Wednesday requiring city residents to shelter-in-place, wear masks in public and respect a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. unless an individual is an essential business employee and adheres to federal social distancing guidelines. She said at the time that she felt the order, which is in place through May 13, was necessary.
But county officials made it clear they did not support the order, saying in a post on Facebook that “The County of Goliad has “NOTHING” to do with this stay-at-home order, curfew and wear your masks order, PERIOD.”
A revised order was signed by the mayor Thursday, the same day County Judge Mike Bennett said in a video response to the order that it has made "a lot of people upset."
"This particular order has got some real issues," he said.
Agreeing with the stance taken by county officials, Goliad resident Nathan Wells said Saturday that “90% or more of people are laughing at the order.”
“We think it’s a garbage order from somebody who doesn’t respect American freedom,” he said.
Wells said he and other residents are following guidelines to wash their hands and stay at a distance from others . He believes the curfew and all aspects of the order are unnecessarily restrictive.
“We won’t do things to compromise health, and really, the people that are getting sick from this are probably not washing their hands to begin with, and that’s on them,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that everybody’s rights should be trampled on.”
Others, however, have said they are in support of the order and agree with the requirements outlined by the mayor.
"I see nothing wrong with wearing masks to help protect each other," Carolyn Byrne Thigpen commented on the county judge's video on Facebook.
John David Von Dohlen commented in response to a post on the Goliad County's Facebook page that he thinks the order "is not a bad idea."
"It’s not that big a deal people," he wrote, adding "let’s get on board to do this."
The issues with the order begin with the curfew, Bennett said in the video, stating that curfews are often put in place after a national disaster to protect one’s personal property. He said people "are used to having our freedom" and are not used to being told when they are allowed to leave the house.
Additionally, he said there will be problems with enforcement of the order. There is no memorandum of understanding between the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Goliad, sheriff’s office officials wrote in a post on Facebook Saturday.
“The Sheriff’s Office has no authority to take enforcement action on this order,” the post said.
Enforcement of the order is partially reliant on self-regulation and "a community commitment to public health and safety," the order states. Additionally, any peace officer as well as the city's code enforcement officer is authorized to enforce the order.
Bennett said he hopes the mayor will take a second look at the order and reconsider.
"I hope that the mayor will look at this again, take a second look at it, and retract this order," he said.
Though in disagreement about the order, Bennett asked residents to follow recommended guidelines to help prevent spread of the disease, including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goliad County. Of those, two have recovered.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads, only two new cases of the disease – one in Victoria County and one in Wharton County – were reported on Saturday.
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in Wharton County, bringing the total number of cases there to 35.
The new patient is a female from the El Campo area who is between the ages of 35 and 45, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Additionally, information about one of the two COVID-19 cases announced by officials on Friday was incorrect. One individual, a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, was listed as being from the East Bernard area, but that person lives in the Wharton area, the release said.
Of the 35 total cases in Wharton County, 12 have fully recovered.
"As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area," the release said.
Victoria County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Victoria County on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 93.
Of the 93 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and one person has died. About 22% of the cases are the result of community transmission, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Twelve Victoria County residents are hospitalized, with three of those in the intensive care unit.
