Goliad’s General Zaragoza Society canceled its annual Cinco de Mayo festival in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hernan Jaso, the society’s vice president and the city’s former mayor, said the decision to cancel was for the health and safety of Goliad’s residents.
“The coronavirus has put a very large dent in our program,” he said. “This is something that we can not help.”
The most popular event of the society is the Cinco de Mayo festival, which typically features live music, vendors, food and drink to commemorate the defeat of the French forces in Mexico.
The festival will not be held at a later date; it was canceled outright, Jaso said.
“I’ve been in this for over 50 years,” Jaso said. “This is the first time that we’ve really had to cancel a full blown out fiesta.”
Jaso said it would be too difficult to enforce social distancing guidelines in a crowd of 10,000 to 15,000 people. The 76th annual celebration was originally scheduled for May 1 and 2.
“Canceling was the smartest decision,” he said.
Even if the event were not canceled, Jaso said it would have limited band appearances because each requires a deposit. With limited vendors, those deposits would have been lower than previous years, Jaso said.
“It’s a tough situation either way we go,” he said.
The Queen’s Coronation pageant is likely not to be rescheduled, Jaso said.
About 90% of the funds that come in from the festival go toward scholarships, which amount to almost $100,000. But without a festival, those scholarships are likely not going to be distributed this year, Jaso said.
“These seniors are in a heck of a situation,” he said. “There are some that really deserve it.”
Jaso said the General Zaragoza Society will look at doubling the scholarships next year and shorten the amount to give it to more students, but those plans have yet to be discussed.
“Our funding is very low. I do not anticipate us going into that,” Jaso said. “Everything has been put on the backburner because we can’t get outside.”
