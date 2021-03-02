Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he is ending Texas’ statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to operate at full capacity starting next week.
“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said in a news release. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent.”
The order, which takes effect March 10, lifts capacity restrictions on all businesses and ends the statewide mask mandate, which was issued last summer.
The announcement came as COVID-19 vaccination efforts are ramping up both statewide and locally, though the vast majority of Texas residents have not yet been vaccinated. Of the state’s adult population, 17.2% has received at least one shot as of Tuesday and 9.2% of the state’s adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
