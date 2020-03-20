AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is temporarily suspending certain regulations to ensure that Texans will have continued access to their pharmacists as the state responds to COVID-19.
The Governor’s actions will allow pharmacists to conduct consultations by telephone, and remove regulatory barriers so pharmacies can operate at full strength.
"As Texas responds to the COVID-19 challenge, we are doing all we can to minimize disruptions to daily life and continue the essential services that Texans need," said Abbott. "Pharmacists are vital, and suspending these regulations will allow them to focus on serving their patients."
