Gov. Greg Abbott plans to visit Victoria Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 response with local officials.
The governor's office announced the plans Monday. Abbott will visit Beaumont and Victoria "to hold briefings with local officials and provide an update on COVID-19," according to a news release from the governor's office.
The head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Nim Kidd, will also join Abbott for the briefings. Abbott will hold a briefing and news conference at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Advocate will broadcast the briefing live via Facebook. Follow The Victoria Advocate on Facebook to watch the briefing.
If you have questions for Abbott or other officials, please email deliverydesk@vicad.com.
