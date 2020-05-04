The protest against Victoria school district’s graduation plans were moved to Thursday.
Protesters will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium parking lot, instead of its original Monday schedule.
Those protesting must stay in their vehicles or stand beside them.
A digital petition is also circulating to change the digital graduation ceremony, which Victoria school officials announced on Thursday.
Instead of a traditional graduation ceremony, school officials said they will host a virtual ceremony. Speeches will be pre-ecorded and aired and every senior’s photo will be displayed as they “walk” the stage.
As of Monday morning, the petition stands with 1,333 signatures.
