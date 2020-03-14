Edna’s Missy Klimitchek and Dee Darliek of Ganado waited nine months to see their grandson, McCoy Klimitchek.
They wanted to wait outside the delivery room at DeTar Hospital North, but on Saturday when the time came for the birth, the hospital had limited the number of visitors a patient could have to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the Crossroads.
Instead, they waited outside by the window. They had a hand painted sign welcoming Baby McCoy, plus blue and white balloons and a rope wreath with a plaque with McCoy’s full name and space to fill in his date of birth, time of birth. weight and length.
“We didn’t want to miss it,” said Klimitchek said. “We wanted to be close by to give our support.”
The grandmas arrived at the hospital at 10 a.m. and parked outside the delivery room window. They stayed close to their phones, waiting for any news or photos.
When Staci Klimitchek went into labor Saturday morning, her husband Karsen went in with her. Because of the restrictions, he has to stay at the hospital until his wife and baby are discharged.
After seven hours of waiting, McCoy was born at 4:10 p.m.
McCoy is Darliek’s first grandchild. She cried when they learned they couldn’t stay inside the hospital and how she missed a once in a lifetime moment, but she remained optimistic.
“Life still goes on and sometimes you got to improvise,” she said.
