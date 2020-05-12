Gulf shrimp season will close along the Texas Coast 30 minutes after sunset on Friday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Tuesday.
The season will reopen in July on a date determined by the department's coastal fisheries division with its June shrimp population sampling data.
The season's closing date is usually based on samples collected by the division using trawl, bag seine and other data points gathered. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is primarily basing the date on the use periods of maximum ebb tide or outgoing tide movements, officials said.
The season closed on the same date last year.
Texas's closure applies to Gulf waters from the coast out to nine nautical miles, where federal waters begin. The National Marine Fisheries Service has also announced federal waters out to 200 miles will be closed to shrimping.
The state has temporary closed the season since 1976 as a management strategy that prompts shrimp to leave bays and estuaries, disperse and spawn.
“The closure is designed to allow escapement of shrimp out to the Gulf where they can grow to a larger, more valuable size before they are vulnerable to harvest,” said the depatment’s Coastal Fisheries Division Director Robin Riechers.
