Hairdresser transitions from no work to being fully booked

DyeanaPena couldn’t fall asleep until 3:30 in the morning.
It was the night before hair salons in Victoria reopened after being closed for almost two months. She was packing disinfected hair tools in zipper bags. She prepared a different bag for each client and even put a name tag on each of them. She wanted to make sure each client was served with clean equipment.
“It’s a lot of work,” said Pena. “But better to be safe. I don’t want anyone to get the virus because of me.”
Even in bed, she rehearsed the next day. Giving extra masks to her clients who forgot to bring one, asking them to wash their hands before and after the appointment and cleaning the surface between clients were in her mind.
These plans for reopening weren’t made overnight. It was a result of restless nights throughout seven weeks when Pena couldn’t work as a hairdresser. As a single mom with a high school senior daughter going to college, not having an income made her anxious. In her 25 years as a hairdresser, she never had this long of a “vacation.”
“I’m just not used to not working and having money coming in,” said Pena. “If you don’t work, you won’t get paid. It’s very scary.”
While at home, Pena braced for an uncertain day to work again. She ordered extra of everything, including combs, brushes, capes and masks. “Being at home helped me think about it,” she said.
She also got a side job as a photographer. She had photographed high school seniors in previous years, too. But this year, she intentionally photographed far more seniors than before.
She learned her photo skills while photographing her only daughter, Lauren, 18. After experiencing a miscarriage and then later a premature birth with Lauren, Pena considered Lauren’s healthy upbringing too precious not to photograph.
“I went through a lot with her. She’s my life,” Pena said. “She’s my world.”
Thinking of what Lauren was missing in her senior year made Pena cry every night.
“I thought about what she was gonna miss and I was gonna miss,” she said. “I don’t get to do this again.”
The day when Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed her suspicion that Lauren would not return to school, they hugged each other for a long time. Lauren cried for the first time during the pandemic, and her tears made Pena cry.
“You don’t realize how much you took for granted the small moments at school with all your friends,” Lauren said. “I never thought I will miss school, but I really do.”
Since the hair salon where she works as an independent hairdresser, Bazar Cuts, reopened May 8, Pena’s nights are a lot different. “I’ve just been knocking out,” she said.
Her status changed from being free all day to being fully booked.
At the hair salon, she’s swamped with clients who couldn’t come in during its closure.
“Now my phone is ringing,” Pena said. “Everybody is calling for appointments.”
She also cares for her niece’s children on weekdays. Her niece, who works for UPS, is busier than ever and needed help with taking care of her 5- and 6-year-old-children, Pena said. She cooks for the three children, works out together in the backyard and helps them with school assignments.
“Some of the stuff that I don’t understand, we’ve looked that up on YouTube on how to do. I’m not a teacher so,” Pena said.
About sunset, she is still in the middle of work, taking photos of senior students. She often has to say no to Lauren’s suggestion to watch a movie together. Pena said she can’t get lazy about editing photos. She knows graduation ceremonies are coming up, and seniors who couldn’t be photographed at the beginning of the lockdown are waiting for their photos.
Staying home without an income was hard, Pena said. However, she already misses that time when she did everything together with her daughter, great niece and nephew for more than eight hours a day – cooking, cleaning, sitting outside, playing games and listening to music.
“I’m now back at work. I already feel like I haven’t seen her,” Pena said about her daugther. “I’ll miss being with her. The family time is what you get from this (pandemic).”
