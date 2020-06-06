You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19

Hairdresser transitions from no work to being fully booked

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena cuts Heidi Taylor’s hair at Bazar Cuts. “It’s scary being around people again,” Pena said. “We put our lives on the line for being around people. In the chair, you’re not 6 feet away from them.”

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

DyeanaPena couldn’t fall asleep until 3:30 in the morning.

It was the night before hair salons in Victoria reopened after being closed for almost two months. She was packing disinfected hair tools in zipper bags. She prepared a different bag for each client and even put a name tag on each of them. She wanted to make sure each client was served with clean equipment.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Pena. “But better to be safe. I don’t want anyone to get the virus because of me.”

Even in bed, she rehearsed the next day. Giving extra masks to her clients who forgot to bring one, asking them to wash their hands before and after the appointment and cleaning the surface between clients were in her mind.

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena wipes the chair after a client leaves. Dyeana became was claustrophobic and felt it was hard to breathe when she was wearing a mask. But she plans to continue wearing it for everyone's safety. "We just have to get used to it," she said. "This is new. This is a new change of your way of life."
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Heidi Taylor gets her hair cut by Dyeana Pena at Bazar Cuts. Heidi said she was bored at home and tried trimming her own hair, but it didn’t work well, so she visited the hair salon.
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Hair tools are put in disinfectant liquid after use at Bazar Cuts. Dyeana Pena was careful to keep everything clean at her booth. She prepared disinfected hair equipment in separate zipper bags for each client, wore a mask and wiped all surfaces between clients. “It's a lot of work,” said Dyeana. “But better to be safe; I don't want anyone to get the virus because of me."

These plans for reopening weren’t made overnight. It was a result of restless nights throughout seven weeks when Pena couldn’t work as a hairdresser. As a single mom with a high school senior daughter going to college, not having an income made her anxious. In her 25 years as a hairdresser, she never had this long of a “vacation.”

“I’m just not used to not working and having money coming in,” said Pena. “If you don’t work, you won’t get paid. It’s very scary.”

While at home, Pena braced for an uncertain day to work again. She ordered extra of everything, including combs, brushes, capes and masks. “Being at home helped me think about it,” she said.

She also got a side job as a photographer. She had photographed high school seniors in previous years, too. But this year, she intentionally photographed far more seniors than before.

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena carries tools needed for a high school senior's photo shooting at Riverside Park. "I'm just not used to not working and having money coming in,” said Dyeana. “If you don't work, you won't get paid. It's very scary."
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena adjusts the hair of Cheyenne Stewart, 18, while photographing her at Riverside Park. Pena’s daughter, Lauren, 18, is also a high school senior. “It would make me cry because I thought about what she was gonna miss and I was gonna miss,” Pena said. “My only child is a senior. I don’t get to do this again.”
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena gets ready to photograph a senior student. Pena learned photography to take photos of her daughter, Lauren, as she was growing up. “I went through a lot with her. She’s my life,” Pena said. “She’s my world.”

She learned her photo skills while photographing her only daughter, Lauren, 18. After experiencing a miscarriage and then later a premature birth with Lauren, Pena considered Lauren’s healthy upbringing too precious not to photograph.

“I went through a lot with her. She’s my life,” Pena said. “She’s my world.”

Thinking of what Lauren was missing in her senior year made Pena cry every night.

“I thought about what she was gonna miss and I was gonna miss,” she said. “I don’t get to do this again.”

The day when Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed her suspicion that Lauren would not return to school, they hugged each other for a long time. Lauren cried for the first time during the pandemic, and her tears made Pena cry.

“You don’t realize how much you took for granted the small moments at school with all your friends,” Lauren said. “I never thought I will miss school, but I really do.”

Since the hair salon where she works as an independent hairdresser, Bazar Cuts, reopened May 8, Pena’s nights are a lot different. “I’ve just been knocking out,” she said.

Her status changed from being free all day to being fully booked.

At the hair salon, she’s swamped with clients who couldn’t come in during its closure.

“Now my phone is ringing,” Pena said. “Everybody is calling for appointments.”

She also cares for her niece’s children on weekdays. Her niece, who works for UPS, is busier than ever and needed help with taking care of her 5- and 6-year-old-children, Pena said. She cooks for the three children, works out together in the backyard and helps them with school assignments.

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena helps her great nephew, Brody Banda, 5, work on coloring. Pena helped her niece take care of her children during the pandemic. Her niece works for UPS.
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena helps her great nephew, Brody Banda, 5, with a school assignment.

“Some of the stuff that I don’t understand, we’ve looked that up on YouTube on how to do. I’m not a teacher so,” Pena said.

About sunset, she is still in the middle of work, taking photos of senior students. She often has to say no to Lauren’s suggestion to watch a movie together. Pena said she can’t get lazy about editing photos. She knows graduation ceremonies are coming up, and seniors who couldn’t be photographed at the beginning of the lockdown are waiting for their photos.

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena photographs Cheyenne Stewart, 18. Dyeana said she missed her work at the hair salon when it was closed. "At work, you and your clients talk a lot," she said. "They're like your family. It was hard."
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena photographs a high school senior at Riverside Park. Pena said she cried every day at the beginning of the pandemic, thinking about the events she and her family would miss during her daughter’s senior year. “It makes you want to stay up all night.” Praying and listening to Christian music helped her get through that period, she said.
Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena waits for a senior student. She couldn’t work for almost two months as a hairdresser, but now is fully booked with clients who waiting to return to a hair salon.

Staying home without an income was hard, Pena said. However, she already misses that time when she did everything together with her daughter, great niece and nephew for more than eight hours a day – cooking, cleaning, sitting outside, playing games and listening to music.

“I’m now back at work. I already feel like I haven’t seen her,” Pena said about her daugther. “I’ll miss being with her. The family time is what you get from this (pandemic).”

Hairdresser Dyeana Pena
Dyeana Pena helps her great nephew, Brody Banda, 5, with coloring while Lauren, 18, paints in the family’s backyard.
Multimedia Intern

I grew up in Seoul and have worked around the world as a journalist, namely in Denmark, New York and D.C. Through my visual work, I aim to help people have a better understanding of their community. You can find me on Instagram @yehyunkim_visual.

