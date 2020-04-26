Halepaska's Bakery, a Victoria favorite since 1953, is closing for good, owner Tom Halepaska posted on his bakery’s Facebook page Sunday.
“I am sorry to say, but yes we are closed permanently,” the post read. “It was a very hard decision. We will miss all of (our) customers.”
The bakery first closed in March 28 during the pandemic. Owner Tom Halepaska said his plan then was to reopen when health authorities and conditions allow.
The bakery was founded by Halepaska’s mother in 1953, according to its Facebook page. Halepaska started working there more than 45 years ago.
Last year, Halepaska ended his tenure on Victoria City Council. He was a member since 2004, as a representative for Super District 6 on the council. He served five consecutive three-year terms.
Victoria Advocate readers annually voted Halepaska's as the Crossroads' best bakery.
In a text message Sunday, Halepaska said he was closing because he "just got old. Unrelated to virus hysteria." He said he would discuss more later this afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com. Look for full coverage in Monday's Victoria Advocate.
