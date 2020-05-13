Victoria Halliburton is reopening its location on Holt Road near the Victoria Regional Airport.
"In response to reduced customer activity, we will relocate operations from our Elmendorf facility in San Antonio to various locations within our historical field camp facilities in South Texas, including Victoria, Texas," external affairs supervisor Erin Fuchs said Wednesday in a statement.
Fuchs said the decision to relocate employees "takes advantage of Halliburton’s real estate footprint and will increase operational efficiencies across the Eagle Ford shale and adjacent oil and gas fields."
Fuchs would not say how many employees are affected by the relocation. She also did not say how many will move to Victoria.
"Many employees will be offered to work virtually and not have to relocate their residences," Fuchs said.
The announcement comes after the oilfield services giant announced at the end of April that it was laying off employees and closing down two sites in Texas because of plummeting oil prices.
According to an Associated Press report, the number of people laid off at the Elmendorf location was not available, but a Texas Workforce Commission notice says 233 workers were laid off at the Kilgore facility.
Halliburton reported losing $1 billion during the first quarter and laying off 5,000 people. The company has laid off almost 1,500 employees from Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Louisiana in April, filings with state officials show.
Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., said the relocation may be good news for Victoria.
"It has the potential to increase what we call primary employment," he said. "Those types of jobs coming into our community will help speed up recovery from COVID-19 shutdown."
Halliburton Victoria shut down in 2016, following company-wide layoffs.
In February 2015, Halliburton had 260 workers at the location, according to a previous Victoria Advocate story. The remainder of employees who were not laid off were transferred to the Elmendorf plant.
