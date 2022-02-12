Q: Has the Crossroads seen the end of the omicron surge?
A: Overall trends point to the Crossroads getting close to the end of the omicron COVID-19 surge, but Victoria County’s public health director says residents should remain vigilant.
Over the last few days, the number of daily cases reported in the Crossroads has declined from the highs of January that were spurred by the omicron COVID-19 variant.
At its peak the Crossroads saw almost 800 reported cases of COVID-19 in one day in January. However, the reported daily numbers hit a daily low of 86 reported cases in the nine counties of the Crossroads on Wednesday.
In forecasting the trend, it appears the Crossroads is close to the end of the omicron surge. Data trends are tracking with the rest of the country, said David Gonzales, Victoria County public health director.
“I don’t want to say that we’re at the end yet though,” Gonzales said. “The question is, ‘What is it going to do from here?’”
It’s still a little early to say for certain whether the downward trend will continue. There are still factors that could affect the number of daily reported cases, Gonzales said
“Optimistically, I hope we get back to our low single-digit reported cases we saw a few months ago,” he said.
While reported cases have gone down in the last few days, reported COVID-19 deaths have gone up, with the Crossroads reaching a high of seven deaths on Thursday.
Typically, there will be a three- to four-week delay from the initial surge of reported cases to surges in hospitalizations and then deaths, so, unfortunately, those numbers are expected at the moment, Gonzales said.
While the reported cases continue to trend down, Gonzales encouraged people to still maintain sensible safety measures.
If you are feeling sick, or experiencing allergies, take precautions and stay at home as much as you can. If you have to go out, wear a mask, particularly around crowds, he said.
He also encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted to keep the effects of the virus minimal.
Vaccines don’t keep a person from getting the virus, but rather keep the worst symptoms from occurring and prevent hospitalization, Gonzales said.
“You can still get it, so exercise caution,” he said.
