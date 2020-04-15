Jeannine Atzenhoffer said goodbye to her father over the phone a few hours before he succumbed to COVID-19.
“Knowing that he was alone was really, really horrible. That was the worst part,” Atzenhoffer, 62, said. “We’re not special or different; it’s happened to thousands and thousands of people.”
Clarence Atzenhoffer Jr., 88, died Friday, two days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was the first Victoria County resident who died of COVID-19.
“He really rallied on Wednesday, and they were going to move him out of ICU,” his daughter said. “He was doing so great. We thought he was going to survive this.”
But, he deteriorated.
“It was the one thing that I just didn’t want to happen,” she said. “When he got that COVID-19 diagnosis, his fate was sealed.”
The fourth-generation Victoria native’s family suspects he contracted the virus while at a Houston nursing center while receiving treatment for a failing heart.
He had been in and out of the hospital since November because of his heart, and he was transferred to Houston Methodist Hospital in February. He died in the same facility.
“It was just someone who inadvertently passed it on to him,” she said. “It was the tipping point that did him in.”
Atzenhoffer said the last time she saw her father was in March before hospitals closed their doors to visitors in the wake of the infectious coronavirus.
“We were hoping he would stay safe there,” she said. “I didn’t think the virus would do him in.”
The family tried video chatting with the senior Atzenhoffer before his death, but he was hard of hearing. The family, instead of talking, smiled and waved as he lay alone in his hospital bed. Friday morning, the family called and said their final goodbyes over the phone held by a nurse.
“That was just our worst nightmare, was him dying alone,” Jeannine Atzenhoffer said. “We’re one of thousands that have had to deal with this.”
She said she is most grateful for the nurses who cared for her father in his last moments.
“The nurses that were with him in the end really did a phenomenal job,” she said. “They made a horrible situation a little bit better.”
As a nurse in the intensive care unit at Citizens Medical Center, Atzenhoffer said nurses tend to compartmentalize their emotions as patients die. They step aside and let the families help their patients die in a room of love. With the spread of COVID-19, that room of love is left to the nurses to fill.
“You have to take on that grief and you have to experience that death because there is no one else to be there for that person,” Atzenhoffer said. “They had to take on my grief and my family’s grief and my dad’s grief. They had to be there for the dying process, and they are having to do it over and over again.”
Through her grief, she finds solace in his death because he was a devout Catholic all his life.
“The fact that he passed on Good Friday was a comfort to us,” she said.
Atzenhoffer said she wants people to learn through her father’s death. COVID-19 is unlike any other virus, and it should be taken seriously.
Stay home, she urged.
“I’m not angry at anybody or upset that somebody accidentally gave it to my dad,” she said. “The virology gurus say it’s the most transmittable and most highly contagious virus they have seen.”
Clarence Atzenhoffer spent almost all of his life in Victoria. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and later attended Victoria College.
He grew up on a dairy farm with his younger sister, Patty Schaar. The family would wake up early, bring in the cattle before walking to school.
“He was the best big brother a little sister would ever want,” said Schaar, 86.
Schaar said they spent their lives in the Catholic church where her brother served as an usher and reader.
He was involved in the community all his life, she said. Clarence Atzenhoffer spent his youth playing football and later refereed the sport. He worked for DuPont most of his adult life and ranched cattle on the side.
“He was always jolly, always making people laugh,” she said. “He was a lot of fun.”
Clarence Atzenhoffer served in the Air Force Reserve at a base in Seattle during the Korean War. After his service, he worked with Korean War veterans as the leader of the Korean War Veterans Association – Victoria Chapter.
Schaar said she fears the virus as someone in the at-risk category and she will miss her brother dearly.
“It was terrible. All we could hope for is that maybe he could whip it,” she said. “He fought long and hard to live. He wanted to live very badly.”
She never thought the virus would affect her family though, Schaar said.
“There are thousands of families going through the same thing,” she said. “It’s very sad to think he had to go all by himself.”
Clarence Atzenhoffer’s grandson, John Atzenhoffer, said he wished his grandfather lived another two years to see him walk the stage as a college graduate.
Atzenhoffer, 20, attends Abilene Christian University and is studying marketing and business management. He is at home in Victoria with his school closed in North Texas.
He said he never took the virus seriously until it killed his grandfather.
He remembers fondly the first time his grandfather tried to teach him how to rope a calf. He was about 6 years old, and it was a muddy day. The senior Atzenhoffer told the small child to rope a calf, which did not go well.
“I was in the pen and trying to run through mud and throwing rope at this calf. There was no chance of me roping that calf,” the grandson laughed.
He was also saddened that his grandfather would miss his 90th birthday.
“I told him, ‘Why you got to go now,’” the college sophomore said. These were some of the last words he said to his grandfather. “I was upset he went before that milestone.”
Jeannine Atzenhoffer said the family is waiting to schedule her father’s funeral. They want to throw a party filled with all the people he loved, like he would have wanted, she said. They are waiting for the spread of COVID-19 to stop because CDC guidelines dictate that no more than 10 people can gather together.
“I can’t even imagine picking the 10 people that could come and say goodbye,” she said. ”He would have wanted to have a party and celebration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.