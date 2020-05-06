Combined, members of the Peter Rojas family have helped patients for more than a century.
Peter Rojas has been a doctor for about 50 years, while his wife, Julie, Rojas has been a nurse for almost 40 years. Their daughters, Kristin Rojas, who is a doctor, and Hilary Rojas Davis, who is a nurse, have served in their fields for seven years. Andrea Rojas Gomez, another daughter who has been a nurse for 20 years, now works on the administrative side of the business.
Kristin Rojas, 32, is fighting COVID-19 on the front lines in Brooklyn, N.Y., which was hit hard by the pandemic. Normally, she works as a breast surgeon at the Maimonides Medical Center in the southern end of Brooklyn.
For the most part, her specialty has been put on hold since the beginning of March when she was asked to work in the COVID-19 ICU.
“Early on, they asked all the New York hospitals to double capacity in preparation for what is happening,” she said. “There are tents outside hospitals and they opened up additional beds, turning the majority of the hospital into COVID-19 wards.”
More than 400 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital at the time of this interview.
Rojas works 12- to 13-hour shifts Friday through Sunday in the ICU that used to be an ambulatory surgery center across the street. The unit, which is wide open rather than private with rooms, has 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients, and the nurses are spread thin. Typically, they have one nurse per two ICU patients and now they have one nurse for four or five patients. Volunteers from other states are helping as well.
The patients are on ventilators or high flow nasal cannula, which provides 60 liters of oxygen per minute.
“The crazy thing about COVID-19 is that it not only causes pneumonia, but it also can cause multi-system organ failure. Patients need dialysis when kidneys start to fail,” she said. “Some come out fine and others get very sick and it becomes complicated.”
Rojas suits up in personal protective equipment, including a full-body gown, N95 mask, goggles and gloves before entering the ICU and wears the gear all day while seeing patients. While health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need, they have to be thoughtful about its use, she said.
Some of her colleagues who are concerned about spreading the virus to loved ones are sleeping in other rooms at home or even in hotels, but Rojas and her husband decided to remain together in their small apartment.
“You can be asymptomatic and give it to loved ones,” she said.
Rojas and her husband set up a decontamination station in their home. Rojas does not wear her scrubs or shoes home, and when she arrives, she showers before she touches anything. All of her colleagues have similar routines.
Most of the patients in the ICU are older than 50 with coexisting conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Some patients are younger but they are less common, and some without coexisting conditions get very sick, too, she said.
“I was inspired to become a doctor because I come from a medical family,” Kristin Rojas said. “I became a breast cancer surgeon because I like taking care of patients with cancer. I love being a surgeon … and nothing about this pandemic has made me question wanting to be a doctor. If anything, COVID-19 reinforces that this is the right career. I’m taking care of really sick people, people not usually this sick. It’s an important job, and I’m happy to help.”
Kristin Rojas said she worries about the future for other parts of the country that have not seen the influx of patients that New York has seen.
“It’s turned our lives upside down, life in general and work life,” she said. “I’ve seen how our resources have been put to the absolute test. We work harder and longer with fewer resources.”
Kristin Rojas also worries about people resuming their normal lives and hopes they are not overwhelmed again by patients in New York.
“I think this took the health care system by surprise. We were not as prepared for this as we could have been,” she said. “Moving forward, we are seeing the terrible impact it can have not just on citizens and the older population but the economy, culture, society and lives. I hope we are able to better prepare our health care system for something like this in the future.”
New York is normally loud with people roaming outside as soon as the sun shines, she said. People usually fill the subways and walk their dogs in the park, and now they cannot walk in a store. They wait 6 feet apart outside, she said.
“It’s quieter. It’s scary, but also there is a feeling that we are all in this together,” she said.
Every day at 7 p.m., people honk horns and yell from their windows to thank the health care workers.
“You don’t get to see your friends and neighbors but, at that time, you look out in the street and see people and it gets us feeling like we’re all in this together,” Rojas said. “Even though we don’t see each other, we all have a role in getting through this right now.”
Hilary Rojas Davis, 29, works on the front lines fighting COVID-19 as well. Normally, she is a cardiovascular ICU nurse at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Now, she is working the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift in a COVID-19 ICU that accommodates up to 12 patients. She wears clothes under her scrubs so she can peel off the top layer when she gets to her car. She and her husband, an ER doctor, are in similar situations. They dump their clothes in the washing machine as soon as they get home and shower immediately.
“We are not overloaded like they are in Brooklyn, but we get a lot of patients who are affected,” Davis said. “I’m grateful we don’t have kids, and we don’t have to worry about giving it to each other (since they are both exposed in their jobs).”
Davis does not believe her exposure to the virus is as scary as people walking around passing it to each other without knowing.
“It’s not scary because we have protective equipment on,” she said. “We are there to take care of them and treat them as any other patient, and we don’t think about that.”
She said it’s difficult for patients because they cannot see their families or have any visitors, and they cannot leave their rooms.
“I try to spend time with them as much as I can because you know they are pretty lonely and bored, but at the same time, you are exposing yourself for longer periods of time, so it’s a little predicament,” she said. “But we get through.”
Davis’ role in fighting COVID-19 reaffirms her decision to become a nurse.
“I was born to be in health care because of my parents and my family,” she said. “Before this, I could not imagine having any other occupation. It’s a privilege to be an essential worker and to make a difference.”
Davis finds the most difficult part of her situation not knowing when she will be able to see her parents again and worrying about her husband. She also worries about her coworkers who are older with medical conditions.
“I volunteer whenever I can because I don’t have kids, I’m young, and I don’t have medical problems,” she said. “I feel guilty letting someone go over there who is older with medical conditions.”
Andrea Rojas Gomez, 44, worked as a neonatal ICU nurse for 10 years before she went to work on the administrative side for Texas Children’s Health Plan in Houston. She recently earned her master’s degree in leadership in administration, which is equivalent to an MBA, but nursing-centric.
Gomez manages a group of nurses, master’s-prepared social workers and community health workers to support women who are pregnant in the high-risk category. The managed care organization supports 15,000 deliveries each year.
As a result of coronavirus, she has seen a huge uptick in the number of women reaching out for food resources. She also is working to transition them to telehealth services to limit their potential exposure to the virus.
“I’ve always been interested in newborns and their well-being,” she said. “I believe my calling revolves around newborns. I took care of sick babies, and now I try to keep sick babies from occurring on a larger scale.”
Her sisters are working on the front lines as she tries to keep her population out of the front lines, Gomez said.
Gomez said she believes her father is proud to continue contributing to the medical profession through his children.
Peter Rojas was a senior partner with Victoria Surgical Associates before he cut his practice back about five years ago and moved it to Port Lavaca. Julie Rojas is a nurse with the Surgical Center.
“They all know how to take care of themselves, and I am very proud of them, but I can’t help but worry being their father,” Peter Rojas said. “But we chose these professions to help people ... and hopefully this will be over soon, we will have immunization and we can go forward.”
