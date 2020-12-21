Front-line health care workers in Victoria can sign up to receive their first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine next week, Victoria County Public Health Department officials said.
The local health department is one of multiple providers in the region that will receive and begin distributing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in the last two weeks of December. Moderna's vaccine, which requires two doses, was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The state is in the process of distributing the two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use so far: Moderna's and the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. Those first in line to receive vaccines are front-line health care workers most at risk for being infected as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Anyone in this first priority group can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine from the health department, Director David Gonzales said. Vaccines will be distributed on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, and those seeking vaccines are asked to bring their employee ID to verify their occupation. The health department anticipates distributing vaccines to many front-line workers who might not otherwise be able to access the vaccine through their employer.
Large institutions like Citizens Medical Center were granted their own allocation to vaccinate their employees, but health care workers at smaller institutions or facilities might not directly get access to the vaccine through their jobs for several weeks.
"We will take care of anybody who comes who fits in that first tier," Gonzales said. "We don't really care where they're from or who they're associated with. We just want to get as many vaccines out as quickly as possible within that first tier."
This top priority group includes anyone working directly with COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and custodial staff; clinical staff who provide laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitative services; staff and residents of long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities; EMS providers; and home health workers, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Both locations of H-E-B's pharmacies in Victoria and the Victoria Fire Department are also scheduled to receive shipments of the vaccine in the same distribution cycle as the health department. The fire department expects to vaccinate its own employees before offering the vaccine to other local EMS agencies and other first responders, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox.
After the front-line health care workers are vaccinated, next in line are health care workers who primarily work with patients outside of the hospital setting or who have less direct contact with COVID-19, as compared to the first group.
These include: school nurses; last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19; public health and emergency responders who assist with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; community pharmacy staff; staff in freestanding ERs and urgent care clinics; staff in outpatient care settings who interact with patients, such as health care workers in jails and prisons, among other occupations, according to the state.
On Monday, the state health department outlined the next group to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. The next segment of vaccine distribution, labeled Phase 1B, will focus on Texans 65 years and older and anyone who is 16 years or older who also has at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
"The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations," said Imelda Garcia, the state health department's associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. “This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work.”
The state estimated it will "likely be at least a few weeks" before vaccines are available to this group, according to a news release.
The state is diverging from an expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said Sunday that the next priority group be Americans over the age of 75 and those deemed "essential" workers, including emergency responders, teachers, and grocery store employees.
The federal advisory group recommended that people 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions be prioritized only after Americans 75 and older and essential workers are vaccinated.
