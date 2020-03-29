COVID-19
The Victoria County Public Health Department said there was a possibility of exposure to the new coronavirus for individuals who visited Joe's Fina Mart, 15265 U.S. 87, in Placedo between 3 and 4:30 p.m. March 20. 

The department said the risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low, and isolation is not required for anyone who does not have symptoms. If you think you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your health care provider.

Victoria County now has a total of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Victoria County Public Health Department is identifying anyone who had close contact with the patients while they were sick so they can be isolated, monitored for symptoms and quickly tested if needed.

Health department officials have been in contact with this facility and have been advised that they have conducted a thorough cleaning to limit any further spread of the illness.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 or older or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people, according to health officials. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

