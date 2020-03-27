COVID-19 Press Conference
Buy Now

Dr. John McNeill speaks at a daily news conference over COVID-19 on Thursday.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Despite increasingly frightening COVID-19 epidemics in numerous U.S. cities Friday, Victoria health officials reported no new cases of the disease.

But that does not mean residents should let down their guard, said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority.

"I would be surprised if we did not see more cases," McNeill said.

On Friday, Victoria County's daily COVID-19 news conference began like it had every day since Tuesday when health officials revealed they had discovered the community's first three cases of COVID-19.

"At this time there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County," said City spokeswoman Ashley Strevel at the start of Friday's news conference.

That news came as nearby counties announced new cases of the disease.

As of Friday, Matagorda County has 11 confirmed cases, including one person who died from COVID-19.

Also Friday, DeWitt County officials revealed they had discovered their third person with the disease.

In Texas, at least 1,731 people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus. In the U.S., the number of cases exceeded 100,000, surpassing every other country.

At least 1,246 people have died in the United States as the result COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The stuff that is happening in New York, and the stuff that physicians are saying – it's a war zone," said McNeill, who was not at the news conference.

Without a vaccine or treatment yet available, McNeill asked residents to adhere to practices that can control the spread of the disease.

Hygiene and hand washing as well as social distancing, he said, remain the best methods available for preventing Victoria County from going the way of some embattled U.S. cities.

"The most important takeaway from that message is that this is what the virus is capable of doing," McNeill said. "At the end of the day, this virus can be deadly. It is something we need to take seriously and be vigilant."

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.