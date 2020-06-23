Victoria County health officials will hold a news briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Scheduled to speak are County Judge Ben Zeller, Mayor Rawley McCoy, Dr. John McNeill and David Gonzales.
The briefing comes after days of increased COVID-19 cases as well as an outbreak at Citizens Medical Center where 16 employees have tested positive for the disease.
The Victoria Advocate will livestream the news conference on its Facebook page.
