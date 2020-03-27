Help is on the way for those suffering economic hardships in Victoria County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This community shares," said Glenn Dry, chairman for local support group Community Organizations Active in Disasters, at a Friday news conference. "We can be just humbled by the fact that we live in a community like that."
The Community Organizations Active in Disasters or COAD is one of several means local residents can ask for help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Friday, Victoria Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne said low-interest loans would be available for small businesses, which have been hit the hardest.
Those loans will offer up to $2 million for up to 30 years with 3.75% interest for businesses and 2.75% for non-profits, he said.
"This loan is working capital that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help them overcome the temporary loss of revenue," he said.
Fossati's Delicatessen, a Victoria restaurant, he said had suffered an about 75% decline in revenue, he said.
Etienne also asked residents to patron local restaurants to help them keep afloat.
"Victoria is indeed a very compassionate city," Etienne said.
Volunteers and officials are also working to help the area's most vulnerable residents – the homeless and elderly, Etienne said.
Hand-washing stations will be made available throughout the city and a public outdoor shower will be established at 1204 SW Moody Street.
Despite the pandemic, Meals on Wheels Victoria, a local nonprofit that delivers daily meals to the elderly, is still providing an essential service to the community's older population, Dry said.
But that nonprofit has seen its demand for meals double since the pandemic began, and volunteers are in high demand, Dry said.
Many older people, he said, are afraid to leave their homes for risk of infection by the new coronavirus, which is especially dangerous to those older than 65.
Other groups within the community are seeking to meet the needs of those affected by the pandemic.
Victoria's disaster response team, put in place after Hurricane Harvey, is one such group that is geared up for COVID-19.
The Community Organizations Active in Disasters met via conference call Thursday to share the latest information concerning COVID-19. Members plan to meet at noon every Thursday by phone until no longer necessary.
A primary need the group identified is for blood, the chairman of the network of organizations, Dry said Friday. The American Red Cross and the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are part of the network.
“We need to communicate the need for blood because there was already a shortage" before coronavirus, Dry said. “If you are healthy, I encourage you to give blood.”
Dry also updated the list of items needed at the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group warehouse. The only items being accepted are hygiene kits, bottled water, Styrofoam to-go containers, N95 masks, Clorox wipes, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer.
They are distributed to the network's member organizations serving the community on the frontlines rather than individuals. Those organizations include Christ’s Kitchen, the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and the Community Action Committee.
“The items are donated to help those helping others,” Dry said. “A centralized donation system works incredibly when it does what it’s supposed to do.”
The United Way has sent a survey to about 40 vital assistance nonprofit and partner organizations on behalf of the network. The survey is to ascertain the activities and needs of each organization in order to make better referrals, identify gaps in services and better target funding, said Brooke Garcia, executive director of United Way.
“We have received about half of them back, and we are going to virtually sit down to begin going through them today and lay out what the needs are,” Garcia said. “We will not open the assistance link on the website until we know exactly who to refer to.”
Leaders in the other six Golden Crescent counties have been contacted about identifying the organizations in their areas to which to send the survey. The United Way’s tasks are centered on building funds and supporting nonprofit services, Garcia said.
