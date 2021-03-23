After a year of isolation from friends and family, residents of Texas nursing facilities who are fully vaccinated can now have unlimited, in-person, close contact with their loved ones.
The expansion of visitation at nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities was announced Tuesday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
The state agency said the rule changes were effective immediately. They are inline with revised visitation recommendations issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services March 10.
“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” Victoria Ford, the chief policy and regulatory officer for HHS, said in a news release. “We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones.”
The visitation expansions come about one year after Gov. Greg Abbot shut down visitations at nursing facilities to try to prevent vulnerable residents from contracting the coronavirus.
Despite precautions taken, COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing facilities were widespread throughout the state.
As of Tuesday, more than 80,000 nursing home residents had contracted the coronavirus, including about 9,000 residents who died from the disease, according to state data. The residents who succumbed to COVID-19 complications make up about 20% of coronavirus deaths in Texas.
Visitation restrictions were eased in the fall for Texas nursing facilities without active COVID-19 cases, but physical contact was still not allowed for visitors who were not essential caregivers with the exception of end-of-life visits.
As of Tuesday, more than 57,000 residents in Texas nursing homes had received their first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, including about 46,500 who had received their second dose, according to state data.
In addition to up-close visits for fully vaccinated residents, outdoor visitation is now permitted at all facilities regardless of whether there is a coronavirus outbreak, according to HHS.
Up to two essential caregivers can visit with a resident at the same time, and while adhering to infection prevention and control measures, time limits on visitations will no longer be required, the agency said.
HHS is allowing end-of-life visits for all residents, regardless of whether they have COVID-19, and has expanded the definition of end-of-life visits to include all residents who are receiving hospice services, who are at or near the end of life and have prognoses that do not indicate recovery.
In addition, nursing facilities no longer need to request general visitation approval from HHS, monitor visits or escort visitors to and from the visitation area and limit indoor visitation to areas with a plexiglass barrier or booth.
Nursing facilities also no longer have to require documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result for essential caregiver or salon services visitors.
