Victoria high school students are scheduled to return to campus Jan. 19, but it is dependent on district COVID-19 cases.
The Victoria East and West students left campus in November after cases of COVID-19 surged among district staff. The students moved to a remote classroom through the end of fall semester.
Fridays will continue to be a compressed half-day, according to a district statement.
The return to campus will be dependent on staffing at all levels throughout the district, according to the statement.
District officials continue to monitor COVID-19 cases among staff and the community. A final decision regarding the students’ return to campus will be finalized by Wednesday, according to the statement.
Ten COVID-19 cases were reported by the district Monday. Seven of the cases are among staff members, according to a district release.
The new cases include staffers from O’Connor, Rowland, DeLeon and Aloe elementary schools and Victoria East High School. The student cases come from Victoria West High School, Howell Middle School and Rowland Elementary School. Each person was on their respective campuses last week.
Another three cases were reported Friday to bring last week’s total to eight.
Anyone who came in close contact with any staff member or student will need to isolate for up to 10 days.
Since reopening campuses in September the district has reported 130 cases. Of those cases, 71 are among students and 59 are among staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.