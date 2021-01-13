Victoria high schools will reopen Tuesday.
Victoria East and West High school and Career and Technical Education students will return to campus after being moved to remote instruction in November, according to a district statement.
Students can choose to return in person or continue to learn remotely.
The campuses closed in November as more and more staff members tested or came in close contact with COVID-19. That led to two elementary campus closures before the high schools’ move to remote learning.
The goal, according to district officials, was to keep younger students in the classroom by moving staff members across campuses where they were needed. It was determined that high schoolers could be more successful online compared to elementary-aged students.
Fridays will continue to be a compressed half-day schedule, according to a district statement.
“Adequate staffing at all grade levels and departments is a priority,” according to the statement. “If you are interested in substituting to assist in alleviating staffing concerns, visit the Talent Acquisition, Support, and Retention department on VISD.net.”
This week, the district has reported 18 COVID-19 cases, with 10 of those among staff members throughout the district.
