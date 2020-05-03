Alex Dunlap, 29, a registered nurse case manager for Hospice of South Texas, sees three or four scheduled patients each day in addition to those who call with needs that arise. While the average visit lasts about 45 minutes, some can last as long as two hours.
With COVID-19, Dunlap’s new routine includes a screening call before each visit. She calls to inquire whether anyone in the household is exhibiting symptoms of the virus – fever, cough or shortness of breath. And she finds out whether anyone has knowledge of being exposed to the virus. She then adjusts her personal protective equipment accordingly. When someone in the household has been exposed to COVID-19, Dunlap dons her face shield, gown, gloves and booties before entering.
All of the nurses wear face masks and gloves, but the screening helps determine the level of personal protective equipment the nurses wear beyond those items.
“It’s scary, but not any more than going to H-E-B or Walmart,” Dunlap said. “We are supposed to take care of patients, so it would be negligent not to go into the homes just because someone has been exposed to the virus. As long as we are aware and prepared, we take all the precautions we need to take to get our normal routine done, just like in a hospital.”
Dunlap said her patients and their families who already are dealing with difficult situations appreciate not having to leave their homes during the pandemic. The home aides, physicians and nurses go to them.
“They do not have to find masks and sit in waiting rooms at doctors’ offices,” she said. “It helps them feel at ease, and they are still getting the care they need.”
When possible, the chaplain and social workers visit in person, but they make more phone and video conferencing calls to help patients deal with the isolation, especially in nursing homes where visitors are not allowed because of the vulnerable residents.
“We take care of them spiritually, physically and mentally as best we can, and they are very appreciative of that,” Dunlap said.
From a personal perspective, Dunlap said she worries about taking the virus home to her 1-year-old daughter. She cleans her car thoroughly every day, showers before she picks up her daughter and does not wear her shoes in the house.
“Hospice, in general, provides an extra layer of support, and at this time of isolation, patients and families are yearning for some source of contact, reassurance and confidence that their loved ones are cared for as best as possible even in strange times,” said Ty Meyer, chief medical officer for Hospice of South Texas. “This has changed our world, and I would say the biggest thing we are dealing with is just the isolation all our patients are experiencing.”
About 25 nurses with Hospice of South Texas offer the only outside help and contact for at least 100 patients with incurable or terminal illnesses during this COVID-19 crisis. Two nurses are on call 24/7. They serve patients in their homes and at the Dornburg Center of Compassion, and they help monitor patients in nursing homes virtually.
Hospice care is available for the terminally ill with a prognosis of less than six months as determined by two physicians.
With families working from home and caring for their loved ones in isolation, the social workers and chaplains have become a lifeline for them. In addition to medication management and other physical health services, Hospice offers the companionship and compassion the families are reaching for, said Mary Bogdan, director of clinical services.
From an operational standpoint, staff scheduling has become challenging for Hospice.
“We’re not only figuring out how to best care for patients with these limitations, we have individuals (staff) struggling with new routines, including child care and child education,” Bogdan said.
Meyer said in order to serve patients in the coming weeks and months, they must protect their staff.
“We don’t want them coming to work fearful that their families are not being taken care of. It’s a challenge,” Bogdan said. “Providing them with all we can to keep them safe while allowing time for them to care for their families has been important.”
