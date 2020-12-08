COVID-19 patients in local hospitals are occupying just under 15% of available hospital beds in the Crossroads, meaning the region is not at immediate risk of restricting businesses but is not trending in the right direction.
Seventy-five COVID-19 patients are occupying 14.97% of the 501 staffed beds in Victoria’s trauma service area as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to state data.
Whether bars in a given region may open at all and whether other businesses may open to 75% capacity is determined by the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in a particular trauma service area. If COVID-19 patients occupy 15% or more of all hospital beds for seven consecutive days, that region must close its bars and many local businesses would have to reduce their capacity to 50%. COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area have hovered near the 15% threshold for about two weeks, meaning that if COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to increase without an accompanying increase in hospital beds, businesses in the region will almost certainly have to reduce capacity.
Although the region’s COVID hospitalization rate was above 15% Monday, a region must experience seven consecutive days of high hospitalizations before Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order would limit business capacity.
Also Tuesday, Victoria school district reported five new cases.
Three students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday news release.
The cases include two students from Shields Elementary School, a student from Chandler Elementary School and two staff members from O’Connor Elementary School.
The student from Chandler was last on campus Dec. 2. The students from Shields were last on campus Thursday. The two employees were last on campus Friday, according to the release.
Anyone who came in close contact with the students or employees will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days.
Since reopening its campuses in September, 92 students and staff members have tested positive at the district. Among those, 55 are students and 37 are employees.
Throughout the entire county, public health officials reported 29 new cases of the respiratory disease, leaving the county with 233 active cases as of Tuesday.
Of 5,285 total diagnoses, an estimated 4,951 patients have recovered and 101 county residents have died from complications of the virus, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Jackson County
Another 17 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases leave the county with 53 active cases of the disease.
Out of 908 total diagnoses, an estimated 847 patients have recovered and eight county residents confirmed to have died from complications of the virus, according to the regional health department.
Calhoun County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County, according to local officials.
Of 1,065 cases, an estimated 1,026 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from COVID-19, according to the regional health department.
Lavaca County
Five new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated 23 new recoveries from the virus were reported Tuesday, according to a news release from the Lavaca County Emergency Management Department.
Of the county’s 1,558 cases, 49 remained active. The county has reported an estimated 1,496 recoveries from COVID-19 and 13 deaths since the pandemic started.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported three new COVID-19 cases.
The new cases brings the county total to 370, according to a Tuesday news release.
The county has 321 recovered cases and 16 people have died.
No new case were reported in Goliad county Tuesday. DeWitt and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Tuesday.
