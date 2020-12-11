COVID-19

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate dipped slightly below the 15% threshold that determines how many customers businesses can serve, according to state trauma service area data.

The hospitalization rate in the area was above 15% for three consecutive days before Saturday.

As of Saturday it was at 14.08%.

If the Victoria region experiences seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy 15% or more of the local hospital capacity, some businesses will be forced to limit their occupancy.

Matagorda County

Matagorda County public health officials reported six new cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality Saturday, according to state data.

The county has reported 1,420 cases, 1,343 recoveries and 64 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

None of the other counties in the Crossroads reported COVID-19 case numbers by 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 12, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,098 1,039 8
DeWitt 1,223 1,086 57
Goliad 248 241 5
Jackson 935 869 8
Lavaca 1578 1,518 13
Matagorda 1,420 1,343 64
Refugio 375 321 16
Victoria 5,390 5,041 103
Wharton 1,981 1,776 59
9-County total 14,248 13,235 333
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
