The hospitalization rate for Victoria’s region remained under the threshold that could trigger businesses to limit capacity Friday, according to state data.
The hospitalization rate for Victoria’s trauma region, which also includes Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, was 14.26% on Friday down from 14.37% Thursday, according to state data. On Wednesday, it was 16.81%.
On Friday, of 189 hospitalizations, 76 are diagnosed with COVID-19 in Victoria’s trauma region Friday, according to state data. Also, 264 hospital beds are available as are 15 ICU beds and 66 ventilators.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations go above 15% for seven consecutive days, then many businesses would have to limit occupancy rate to 50%, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.
Victoria County public health officials reported 26 new diagnosis of COVID-19 Friday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Accounting for these new cases and nine new recoveries, county officials estimate 292 active cases and nine probable cases of the disease remain in the county, the dashboard showed.
In total, county officials have reported 5,572 cases, of which 5,176 people have recovered and 104 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
Victoria school district reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday.
A Smith Elementary School student tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was last on campus Wednesday, according to a district news release.
The district has reported 110 cases since reopening campuses in September. Of those cases, 64 are students and 46 are staffers.
The district closed Friday for the holiday break and classes will resume Jan. 5.
VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 18
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|1
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|1
|Crain Elementary School
|1
|2
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1
|5
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|0
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|1
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|5
|Rowland Elementary School
|0
|2
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|0
|1
|Shields Elementary School
|3
|0
|Smith Elementary School
|3
|3
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|1
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|3
|1
|Howell Middle School
|5
|0
|Patti Welder Middle School
|5
|5
|Stroman Middle School
|5
|4
|Victoria East High School
|8
|2
|Victoria West High School
|17
|4
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|64
|46
Calhoun County
Calhoun County public health officials reported 27 new diagnoses of COVID-19 Friday, according to a county press release.
Accounting for these new cases and six new recoveries, officials estimate 73 active cases remain in the county, the release reads.
All told, the county has reported 1,155 diagnoses, 1,074 recoveries and eight deaths since the pandemic began.
DeWitt County
Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries were reported in DeWitt County Friday, according to a news release from Daryl Fowler, the county judge.
Of these new cases, nine are from the Cuero area, six from Yorktown and three live in the Yoakum, according to the release.
Officials estimate 136 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the county.
All told, county officials have reported 1,311 cases, 1,118 recoveries and 57 deaths.
Jackson County
Jackson County public health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and exceeded 1,000 total cases Friday, according to Department State Health Services data.
Accounting for these new cases and eight new recoveries, county officials estimate 77 active cases of the disease remain in the county, according to the DSHS Region 8 data.
All told, county officials have reported 1,005 cases, 920 recoveries and eight deaths.
Goliad County
Goliad County reported zero new cases, recoveries or deaths Friday, according to DSHS Region 8. Of 258 total cases reported in the county, an estimated 244 patients have recovered and five have died, according to the state data.
Lavaca County
Eight news cases of COVID-19 were reported by Lavaca County public health officials Friday, according to DSHS data.
Accounting for these new cases and 13 new recoveries, an estimated 45 active cases remain in the county.
All told, 1,628 cases, 1,570 recoveries and 13 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state DSHS data.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County public health officials reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according to state data. This figure represents two days of case information because Thursday’s numbers were not published.
Accounting for these new cases, 28 new recoveries and 127 probable cases, officials estimate 176 cases the of the disease remain in the county, according to state data.
All told, 1,561 cases, 127 probable cases, 64 deaths and 1,448 recoveries have been reported in the county.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 18, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,155
|1,074
|8
|DeWitt
|1,311
|1,118
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|1,005
|920
|8
|Lavaca
|1,628
|1,570
|13
|Matagorda
|1,688
|1,448
|64
|Refugio
|397
|350
|16
|Victoria
|5,572
|5,176
|104
|Wharton
|2,091
|1,862
|63
|9-County total
|15,105
|13,762
|338
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Wharton County did not publish COVID-19 cases counts Friday.
