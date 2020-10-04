Q: How are bars adapting to reopen under COVID-19 restrictions?
A: Restrictions previously applied to bars by the state have closed many businesses, but recent business innovations are making reopening possible while following the law.
Restrictions have changed frequently since businesses closed. Bars, taprooms, tasting rooms at wineries, breweries and distilleries are still not allowed to be open, but many of these businesses are legally finding various ways to open by qualifying as restaurants or other types of businesses.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission requires a business to have less than 51% of its sales in something other than alcohol in order to not be classified as a bar or similar entity. For That 80’s Bar, located at 2107 Lone Tree Road, food and merchandise are helping them keep their doors open.
Co-owner Betsy Garza said the bar now offers a menu of food items and is expanding to include more entrees. This is the case for many bars statewide that are looking to offer more to customers and get their total sales in alcohol below 51%. For Garza and her crew, this even includes merchandise sales like T-shirts and koozies inside.
Aero Crafters has also stayed busy. The on-site food truck has expanded its menu with up to 30 different dishes for people who want to eat and drink in or outside their location at 309 E. Crestwood Dr.
“We had a food truck (before the pandemic),” said manager Chris McDowell. “And now we’re ramping up with to-go and in-person orders.”
Unlike much of the state, Victoria County is still relegated to 50% capacity inside many businesses because of COVID-19 concerns.
Some bars still remain closed, but your favorite pre-pandemic watering hole might be open now as a something other than the TABC-defined bar.
