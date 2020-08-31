Q: How can I be safe at a small gathering?
A: In the era of COVID-19, people should weigh the risks when deciding to host or attend a small gathering.
Nevertheless, there are some things you can do to limit those risks, according to the World Health Organization.
First of all, cancellation should always be considered, especially for events that are not essential or when precautions cannot be used.
People should always check state and local regulations to see what is allowed and what is not.
If the gathering is allowed, there’s a few things that people can do to minimize risks.
People should keep a 6-foot distance with others, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as well as wash or sanitize hands frequently.
Additionally, anyone feeling sick should stay home.
For those hosting a small gathering, guests should be briefed about precautions.
Precautions include the limiting of crowding by staggering arrivals and departures, creating floor markers instructing people where to stand and designating distanced seating areas.
Hosts should also provide all necessary supplies from hand hygiene stations to masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.