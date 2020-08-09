Q: How can I be safe from COVID-19 while sharing a vehicle?
A: Occupying a vehicle with your immediate family, people in your coronavirus bubble or someone else will likely involve touching shared surfaces and increased exposure for those sitting in the same row of seats.
A coronavirus bubble is a group of people who allow close contact with one another but limit interaction with others to limit prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
To ensure safety and health, limit contact with others, know your rights as a driver and maintain health precautions and practices that you usually would in your own home.
While using a rideshare service like Lyft or Uber, more precautions are suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for riders and drivers.
If sharing a ride with someone outside your coronavirus bubble, like a rideshare service, wear a face covering during the duration of your ride and limit contact, according to the CDC.
Avoid pooled rides or those that involve dropping off and picking up multiple passengers on the same trip.
Passengers should sit in the backseat and not next to the driver.
They should also not intentionally touch surfaces that both the driver and rider might touch if possible.
According to the CDC, a rideshare driver may refuse transportation for safety on a shared ride if the passenger is visibly sick, but discrimination based on race, national origin, or other reasons as described in your company’s policies is not allowed.
A driver who is not for hire may refuse transportation regardless.
Keep your vehicle clean in the same way you would your home, by disinfecting shared items and spaces, not accepting guests who are not healthy and prioritizing contactless transactions for payment if applicable.
