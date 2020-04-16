Q: How can I best clean my home to protect against COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations and guidance about cleaning a home for residents as people continue to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC recommends that people practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces using soap and water. High touch surfaces include tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
Disinfecting surfaces is also advised. Clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant. The CDC recommends use of EPA-registered household disinfectants. Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.
For soft surfaces such as carpet, rugs, and drapes, the CDC recommends cleaning the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on those surfaces. Wash items according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Or, disinfect with an EPA-registered household disinfectant.
For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards and remote controls, consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics. People can use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol to clean.
For clothing, towels, linens and other laundry items, wash items according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from a person who is sick.
Dirty laundry from a person who is sick can be washed with other people’s items. Do not shake dirty laundry. Clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to guidance above for surfaces. Remove gloves, and wash hands right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.