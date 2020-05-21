Q: How can I best decontaminate my grocery-bought produce of any potential new coronavirus exposure?
A: The new coronavirus can remain viable on some surfaces for hours or even days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's why shoppers may want to take some precautions before eating their groceries.
For fresh produce, shoppers may want to cut away damaged or bruised areas before rinsing under running water without soap, bleach or commercial produce washes, according to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Firm produce, like melons and potatoes, should be scrubbed with a clean produce brush before they are dried.
