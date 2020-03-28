COVID-19

Q:How can I get help if I am financially struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: If a Victoria County resident has lost their job and is in need of financial help, resources are available, said Glen Dry, chairman for the Golden Crescent Community Organizations Active in Disasters.

Residents in need of help should start by dialing 211, he said.

“211 is a statewide number that has the largest database in the state of Texas where they can go and start the process of finding out where resources are for them,” Dry said.

Calling that number, he said, will allow residents to have their needs assessed and potentially met.

If calling that number is not helpful, Dry recommended calling the Victoria COVID-19 hotline at 361-580-5796.

Other forms of immediate aid are available in Victoria through Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave, and Salvation Army, 1306 N. Louis St., which both offer daily meals free of charge.

“Those are two things that are still happening every single day,” he said.

