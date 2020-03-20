Q: How can I help support local students and the community at-large during this time of need?
A: Quintin Shepherd, Victoria school district superintendent, said during a news conference Friday that members of the community have been calling and looking for ways to volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are a few ways for people to do so.
If residents are interested in supporting the school district's efforts with food distribution and battling food insecurity, they should reach out directly to the school district. The district is accepting cash donations to buy food items that it wouldn't normally be able to distribute as easily, such as fruit.
Additionally, he said, it's clear there is going to be a need for a support network of volunteers.
"If we get to a point in our community where community spread becomes a real issue for us, we recognize that people may fall ill and have to quarantine or isolate," he said. "And so we may end up relying on a volunteer network to help support especially the food distribution."
City Manager Jesús Garza said there are plans to create one central point for people looking to donate money, to donate physical goods or donate their time. Those details are still being finalized, he said. In the meantime, people looking to help can reach out to the local COVID-19 hotline at 361-580-5796.
