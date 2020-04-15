Elaine Harvill started volunteering at Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry about four years ago and eventually became the board president.
Now, she and other VCAM leaders are doing everything they can to help low-income families overcome mass unemployment and survive the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer volunteers than normal.
“We want to keep going as long as we can,” Harvill said. “As long as our supply line keeps up, we’ll be good.”
VCAM started doing a drive thru grocery store option for families to keep in line with physical distancing guidelines. Low-income families can come by once a week to pick up a box of groceries. Homeless people can pick up groceries and a sanitary pack daily.
Over the last eight days, they have helped 54 new households. Executive Director Marc Hinojosa said.
“Over a month, we might see 50 new people,” Hinojosa said. “And this was over eight days.”
The organization gets most of its supplies from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. If they don’t have something, Hinojosa goes to a retail store like H-E-B to get food, but lately he hasn’t been able to find some products because of stocking shortages across the industry.
“My biggest concern as an organization is how long we can get consistent products,” Hinojosa said.
The food pantry is run by three staff members and about 70 regular volunteers who are mostly retired people. But most of their volunteers are staying home to protect their health, Harvill said.
Now, they have about 10 weekly volunteers.
“We’re a family here,” Harvill said. “I miss everyone who can’t be here, but it’s the smart thing for them to stay home.”
People who want to volunteer can contact Hinojosa by email at victoria.vcam@gmail.com or by phone at 361-572-0048.
“We try to help as many people as we can,” Hinojosa said. “We’re here for the long haul.”
