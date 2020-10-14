Q: How can I vote safely in person?
A: Hundreds of thousands of Texans cast their ballots in the first day of early voting Tuesday, and many thousands more are expected to vote early in the days and weeks to come.
More people than usual are expected to vote by mail this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But because most Texans under the age of 65 are not eligible to vote by mail, there are still thousands of people who need to safely cast their ballots in person.
To do so, experts advise many of the same steps they’ve recommended throughout the pandemic: Wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance from others, practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding the polls and other public places if you are sick. Masks are not required in Texas polling places, but public health experts still recommend them as an important step for voters congregating in an indoor space with other people.
“I think with reasonable mitigation measures at polling sites, the risk of in-person voting could approach that of visiting the grocery store,” said Caitlin Rivers, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in a discussion on voting safely.
Rivers said voters should “absolutely” wear a mask and bring hand sanitizer. She cautioned that voters should be careful about waiting in long lines indoors, but said that otherwise voting is relatively safe, as long as the right precautions are taken.
“What I would want to avoid is waiting in line for a long time inside,” Rivers said. “But that would be the one unique hazard I see of in-person voting.”
Texas has expanded its early voting period to allow for three weeks of early voting before Nov. 3, and voters can cast their ballots early from now through Oct. 30. If you can vote early, you’re more likely to be able to avoid possible longer lines on Nov. 3, according to the League of Women Voters of Texas.
Many polling sites will provide hand sanitizer for voters, and other tools like cotton swabs or disposable finger coverings to use to touch a screen. But voters might also consider bringing their own hand sanitizer and their own pen, pencil or stylus to make their voting selections.
