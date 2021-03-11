Q: How can teachers, child care workers in Victoria sign up for the vaccine?
A: As of Thursday, Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is open for teachers and child care workers to sign up.
This includes adults working in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as licensed child care providers and any adults who work for Head Start and Early Head Start programs, according to state guidelines.
To sign up, you can go to victoriawaitlist.com 24/7 or call 888-966-5640 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Some other states chose to start vaccinating teachers earlier, but Texas did not decide to include educators until after new federal guidelines were released last week.
Victoria’s vaccine hub will continue to prioritize health care workers and people age 75 and older, but anyone eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas can add their name to the waitlist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.