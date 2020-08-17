Q: How could getting a flu shot affect the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: Public health officials are starting a campaign early to encourage everyone over 6 months of age to get their flu shot this year. Generally, only about half of American adults get a flu shot in any given year. This year, public health experts say protection from seasonal influenza is especially important so hospitals throughout the U.S. aren’t grappling with two respiratory disease at the same time.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, said that if more people get the flu vaccine, it will prevent a significant number of flu patients from needing to be hospitalized, thereby easing the strain on Victoria’s overall hospital capacity.
We need “to keep people with the flu from occupying those beds and the way we do that is we get people vaccinated,” McNeill said. “Everybody should get a flu shot.”
