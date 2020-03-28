Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System operate the three largest hospitals in the Crossroads. Here is how they are preparing for a potential increase in COVID-19 patients if the disease continues to spread:
From Judith Barefield, director of marketing at DeTar Healthcare System:
Between our two hospitals we have a total of 334 beds, with 30 of these currently dedicated in the ICU. Our hospitals are working to identify areas within our hospitals and affiliated clinic spaces that could be used for additional bed capacity as part of our pandemic response plan, including pre-op and anesthesia care units and surgery centers. All of our rooms are single occupancy and could be converted to double-occupancy, if needed. We are so proud of all the ways our teams are coming together to prepare and they are carefully monitoring needs. The potential to flex our resources should we see needs beyond our normal capacity creates a fluid situation and we have no way to provide you with consistent numbers.
Gov. Abbott has made it clear the state will track and share the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas and will also squarely focus on bed availability and capacity. Given the scope of their view, they will continue to be your best source for numbers of cases and capacity, which will allow our caregivers to remain focused on delivering the medical services needed by our patients.
From Dr. Daniel Cano, the chief medical officer at Citizens Medical Center:
Citizens Medical Center’s leadership team has been actively exploring our plans for increased patient census since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to quickly activate the 3 South floor that had been vacant, and we now have 38 beds available to patients there. We are closely attentive to the Governor’s executive order which permits hospitals to place two patients per room, but remain hopeful that won’t be necessary. The hospital is always committed to meeting the needs of the region, and I am working on identifying rooms where double occupancy may be possible. The Governor also has stopped all non-urgent surgeries which will make beds available in the coming days and weeks.
Citizens Medical Center is capable of providing critical care to any patient, anywhere on our campus. We do not have enough time or space to create additional ICU beds, but it is important to recognize that our capacity for intensive care extends beyond the walls of the ICU through the hard work of our exceptional nurses, physicians, and staff at CMC. We have a house-wide patient monitoring system in place that was installed just a few months prior. The system permits continuous monitoring of any patient in our units, and we can provide additional staff to meet demands of more seriously ill patients throughout the building.
