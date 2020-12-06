Compare Trends in COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the US

Cumulative cases of COVID-19, reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Puerto Rico, Guam, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

 Graphic by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Q: How do cases in Texas and U.S. territories compare?

A: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per population has been higher in Texas than U.S. territories throughout almost the entire pandemic.

There were about 432 total cases per 10,000 people in Texas, 420 in Guam, 177 in Puerto Rico and 158 in the U.S. Virgin Islands as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data for total cases per 10,000 people were not available for American Samoa.

The District of Columbia's cumulative per-capita confirmed cases of the disease were higher than Texas until Aug. 8. Since then, Texas has led the district in total cases per capita. As of Saturday, the district had about 326 total cases per 10,000 people, according to the CDC.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

Tags

Business Reporter

