Q: How do I discontinue home isolation?
A: In all cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following the guidance of your doctor and local health department. The agency’s website also provides the following guidelines.
People with COVID-19 who have stayed home (home isolated) can leave home under the following conditions.
A: If they have not had a test to determine whether they are still contagious, they can leave home after these three things have happened:
- They have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers).
- Other symptoms have improved (for example, symptoms of cough or shortness of breath have improved).
- At least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
B. If they have had a test to determine whether they are still contagious, they can leave home after these three things have happened:
- They no longer have a fever (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers).
- Other symptoms have improved (for example, symptoms of cough or shortness of breath have improved).
- They have received two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart. Their doctor will follow CDC guidelines.
People who did not have COVID-19 symptoms, but tested positive and have stayed home (home isolated) can leave home under the following conditions.
A. If they have not had a test to determine whether they are still contagious, they can leave home after these two things have happened:
- At least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive test.
- They continue to have no symptoms (no cough or shortness of breath) since the test.
B. If they have had a test to determine whether they are still contagious, they can leave home after:
- They have received two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart. Their doctor will follow CDC guidelines.
In all cases, when leaving home, keep a distance of 6 feet from others and wear a cloth face covering when around other people.
